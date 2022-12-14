Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen’s in-house DJ and show co-executive producer, ruled a suicide

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

The death at age 40 of Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen DeGeneres‘ in-house DJ and show co-executive producer, has been ruled a suicide.

ABC News has learned the Los Angeles County coroner has closed the case after examining the body and determining Boss’ manner of death was a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

tWitch’s body was found by police investigating an “ambulance investigation” at a motel on Ventura Boulevard in Los Angeles late Tuesday evening.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement obtained by ABC News on Wednesday. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Just Sunday, Holker posted a sweet video of the couple sharing a dance in front of their Christmas tree.

If you are in crisis or know someone in crisis, contact the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline by dialing 988, by calling 1-800-273-TALK (8255), or by visiting 988lifeline.org. You can also contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

