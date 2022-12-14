Earth had its fifth warmest fall on record: NOAA

Tayeb Benzian / 500px/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — Rising temperatures are continuing to set alarming trends around the world, according to new data released Wednesday by climate scientists.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration found that temperatures in September, October and November reached new highs, as global land and ocean temps were 1.51 degrees Fahrenheit greater than the 20th century average of 57.1 degrees.

Last month was the ninth-warmest November in NOAA’s 143-year history, with global temperatures 1.37 degrees above the 20th century average of 55.2 degrees, according to the agency’s monthly report.

NOAA said this year’s global surface temperature is now the sixth warmest on record and this warming trend shows no signs of slowing down.

“There is a greater than 99% chance that 2022 will rank among the 10-warmest years on record,” the agency said in a statement.

The report highlighted some new records in different parts of the globe.

Europe tied for its third-warmest September-November on record, with temperatures 3.33 degrees above the autumn average, according to NOAA. The U.K. recorded its third warmest November on record, the report said.

While North America recorded its fifth warmest autumn on record, the continental U.S. experienced a cooling trend in November, according to NOAA.

Specifically, parts of the Pacific Northwest recorded temperatures that were between 2 to 5 degrees lower than the average, the report said.

“Parts of western North America had their coldest November in nearly 40 years,” NOAA said.

As the year draws to a close, the report said several parts of the globe could see new record-high temperatures.

“Europe and Asia each had their second-warmest January–November period on record after 2020. The Gulf of Mexico had its sixth-warmest year-to-date and the Caribbean Islands had their seventh-warmest year-to-date,” NOAA said.

