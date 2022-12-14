Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Eddie Murphy to receive Cecil B. DeMille Award at 2023 Golden Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has announced that Eddie Murphy will be presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award at this year’s Golden Globes ceremony.

First awarded to its namesake by the HFPA in 1952, the special trophy highlights a star’s “extraordinary achievements in the motion picture industry.” Previous winners include Morgan Freeman, Tom Hanks, Oprah Winfrey and Jane Fonda.

Hosted by Emmy-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, the 80th annual Golden Globes will take place January 10 beginning at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT, airing live on NBC and streaming live on Peacock.

