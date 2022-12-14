Library Board meets today

Wednesday, Dec. 14

Blue Ridge Regional Library Board of Directors meets at noon at the Collinsville Branch Library.

Thursday, Dec. 15

Solar farm information meeting at 6:30 p.m. at the Axton Life Saving Crew building in Axton.

Friday, Dec. 16

Emergency benefits for Virginia’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program will continue through December, according to the Virginia Department of Social Services. Officials say the increased benefits will be loaded onto EBT cards on Friday, Dec. 16.

The Blue Ridge Institute & Museum (BRIM) of Ferrum College will host its sixth annual “Christmas at the Farm” event on Fri., Dec. 16, from 4–7pm at the Farm Museum. Visitors will enjoy homemade cookies and cider; holiday shopping with a variety of vendors at the pavilion; and tours of the farmhouse, which will be lit with lanterns for the holidays. The event is free and open to the public.

Saturday, Dec. 17

Free community breakfasts from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m. at the Ridgeway United Methodist Church and at First Presbyterian Church.

Sunday, Dec. 18

The Martinsville-Henry County Historical Society will host “Christmas Music at the Historic Courthouse” at 3 p.m. at the Historic Henry County Courthouse, 1 East Main Street in uptown Martinsville.

Monday, Dec. 19

A project to replace portions of the water lines along John Redd Boulevard and Second Street in Collinsville will start today and is expected to take eight weeks to complete. Customers may experience water outages and traffic control measures will be in place.

Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards, 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers.

Feeding Southwest Virginia Mobile Marketplace, 11 a.m. to noon at the Martinsville YMCA.

Still Water Christmas Show, 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin Street. Tickets are $10 and the money will be donated to Christmas Cheer.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.