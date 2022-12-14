Wednesday, December 14, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"In a city of millions, no one hears you scream": Paramount Pictures...
NewsEntertainment

“In a city of millions, no one hears you scream”: Paramount Pictures drops teaser to ‘Scream VI’

staff
By staff
0
7
Paramount Pictures

Paramount Pictures dropped a new teaser to the sixth film in the Scream franchise, and what it lacks in dialog it makes up for in creepiness.

This time around, the action has moved from the fictional town of Woodsboro to New York City, where costumed revelers board a subway train.

However, for the previous movie’s survivors, including Jasmine Savoy Brown‘s Mindy, Melissa Barrera‘s Sam and Jenna Ortega‘s Tara, things take a turn when they spy several commuters wearing the Munch-like mask of the franchise’s Ghostface killer.

“Guys?” Sam says nervously.

A title card then reads, “In a city of millions, no one hears you scream.”

With the subway’s light strobing, one of the Ghostfaces gets closer and closer, eventually grabbing Mindy and covering her mouth as she screams.

The movie is set to debut in theaters March 10, 2023.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen’s in-house DJ and show co-executive producer, dead at 40
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE