Prince William, Kate and their children are all smiles in annual Christmas card

Karwai Tang/WireImage

(LONDON) — Prince William and Kate are getting into the holiday spirit with their annual Christmas card.

The photograph features the prince and princess of Wales with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis in Norfolk, England, where they have a country home, Anmer Hall.

In the family photograph, which was taken by Matt Porteous earlier this year, George, Charlotte and Louis are all smiles as William and Kate link hands with them.

The family is dressed in casual outfits. George Charlotte and Louis wear blue shirts and shorts, while William and Kate wear blue jeans and button-down shirts.

“Sharing a new picture of the family for this year’s Christmas card!” the caption reads.

"Sharing a new picture of the family for this year's Christmas card! 🎄"

In recent years, the Waleses have opted for a more relaxed look for their Christmas photos.

William and Kate’s 2021 card featured them with their kids during a trip to Jordan. In the photograph, William, George and Louis wear shorts and polo shirts, while Kate and Charlotte are seen in casual dresses.

The previous year, they smiled in photographs with their three children at their home in Norfolk, posing on haystacks.

The family’s last formal holiday photograph was taken in 2017 at Kensington Palace and featured William, Kate, George and Charlotte in more formal attire.

William and Kate have shared a Christmas photo as a family since 2015. Their first photograph featured the couple with their children George and Charlotte.

In August, Kensington Palace announced William and Kate’s move to Windsor. Their three children started a new school, Lambrook School in Berkshire, in September.

This will be the family’s first Christmas since the death of Queen Elizabeth II, William’s grandmother and his children’s great grandmother. In past years, they have joined the royal family in spending Christmas at Sandringham House, Elizabeth’s estate in Norfolk, England, which now belongs to her son King Charles III, William’s father.

The royal family has not yet been publicly announced where William, Kate and their children will spend Christmas this year.

