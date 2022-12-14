Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Scoreboard roundup — 12/13/22

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Tuesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION
Philadelphia 123, Sacramento 103
Milwaukee 128, Golden State 111
Houston 111, Phoenix 97
Utah 121, New Orleans 100
Boston 122, LA Lakers 118 (OT)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Florida 4, Columbus 0
Dallas 4, New Jersey 1
Buffalo 6, Los Angeles 0
Toronto 7, Anaheim 0
Carolina 1, Detroit 0
Tampa Bay 6, Seattle 2
Boston 4, NY Islanders 3 (SO)
Edmonton 6, Nashville 3
Vegas 6, Winnipeg 5
Washington 7, Chicago 3
Colorado 3, Philadelphia 2
San Jose 3, Arizona 2

TOP-25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL
Alabama 91, Memphis 88
Houston 74, NC A&T 46
Arizona 99, Texas A&M-CC 61

