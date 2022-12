Dogs fall to Mecklenburg

High School basketball

Martinsville lost to Mecklenburg last night 59-55. Halifax County beat Patrick County 62-57 and Tunstall beat Bassett 78-65. Tonight Franklin County is at Magna Vista (1-4) at 7 p.m. On Thursday Franklin County is at Bassett (1-3) at 7 p.m. and Patrick County (3-3) is at Dan River at 7 p.m. On Friday G.W. Danville is at Martinsville (4-1) at 7 p.m. and Westover Christian Academy is at Carlisle (2-3) at 7:15 p.m.

College basketball

UNC beat The Citadel 100-67. On Saturday Houston is at UVA (8-0) at 2 p.m., Ohio State is at UNC (7-4) at 3 p.m. and Grambling State is at Virginia Tech (10-1) at 4 p.m.