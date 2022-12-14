Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Stephen “tWitch” Boss, Ellen’s in-house DJ and show co-executive producer, dead at 40

Nathan Congleton/NBC via Getty Images

Stephen “tWitch” Boss, who was the in-house DJ for The Ellen DeGeneres Show, and later became a co-executive producer of the program, has died, ABC News has confirmed.

He was 40.

Boss was a competitor on So You Think You Can Dance’s fourth season in 2008, and ended as a runner-up; he would return to the show as an All-Star, and in 2022, when the show returned to TV, a judge.

Boss’ wife, Allison Holker Boss, confirmed his passing in a statement obtained by ABC News. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

She continued, “To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt,” she continued. “I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this difficult time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Allison also added, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”

Indeed, Allison’s last Instagram post was a “Holiday Sunday Funday” dance with tWitch, who she referred to as “my lover.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

