Vivica A. Fox talks fun off set, and Black girl magic on, VH1’s ‘A New Divas Christmas Carol’

Wednesday at 8 p.m., Ashanti gets haunted in VH1’s holiday movie A New Divas Christmas Carol.

“Is an updated ‘sista’ version of the classic Charles Dickens movie,” Vivica A. Fox enthuses to ABC Audio. “But instead of it being the Past, Present and the Future, we call ourselves the Sister Spirits … I play Bastia. Zara, which is played by Robin Givens, [and] Zero, which is played by the beautiful Eva Marcille.”

She explains, “We come to visit Ashanti, who plays Aphrodite, who is a music diva who is just bitter, and lost her will for love and for Christmas. So we have to take her through her past, present and future all together.”

Fox had a blast on screen and off with her fellow spirits. “I’ve known all of them for a very long time, but this is actually the first time that we shared the screen together, and we also got Mel B in there as well, too. So it’s just raining Black girl magic all over the place,” she laughs.

Even when the cameras were off for the Idris Elba-produced film, Vivica says the “spirits” bonded. “Robin Givens and I, we spent a lot of time together because we both love tennis. So we would sneak away and we would have a lunch break or dinner and go and watch the U.S. Open tennis matches. Eva and I, we were kind of like the party fun girls. So on the weekends, she would take me to Montreal or to New York, which were all very close by. And we would we just had fun. We really did. For five weeks we just had fun.”

