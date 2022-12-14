Winter storm latest: Deadly tornadoes strike south, snow slams north

ABC News

(NEW YORK) — A major winter storm is pushing east, bringing heavy snow, ice and blizzard conditions to the north and tornadoes to the south.

Here’s the forecast for the week:

At least 13 tornadoes have touched down so far — four in Louisiana, Oklahoma, Texas and Mississippi.

A woman and her son were killed when one of those tornadoes swept through Pecan Farms, Louisiana, the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

More tornadoes are expected in the south Wednesday as the storm moves east. A tornado watch is in effect in Louisiana and Mississippi.

Wednesday afternoon, severe storms move into New Orleans; Mobile, Alabama; and Hattiesburg, Mississippi. Tornadoes, damaging winds and hail are all expected.

On Thursday, the severe weather will move into Florida, Georgia and South Carolina with more damaging winds possible there and an isolated tornado

Meanwhile, in the north, up to 39 inches of snow fell in Alta, Utah, and up to 23 inches pounded western South Dakota.

In Rapid City, South Dakota, winds gusted to 62 mph overnight.

Blizzard conditions are ongoing in five states from Wyoming to Minnesota.

More than 1 foot of additional snow is expected from the Dakotas to Minnesota through Thursday evening.

On Thursday, the storm will move east, bringing snow and ice to the inland Northeast and rain and wind to the cities along the coast.

Half an inch of ice is possible in Virginia, West Virginia and Pennsylvania.

More than 1 foot of snow could slam the inland Northeast.

