Monday, December 19, 2022
Catching up with Santa on TikTok

Courtesy Santa J. Claus

While he admits there are other Santa helpers out there, the real Santa, Santa J. Claus, has become an influencer on, where else, TikTok.

@SantaJClaus has some 4.4 million followers on the social media platform, spreading Christmas cheer wherever his videos pop up.

In addition to in-person visits, Santa J. Claus tells ABC Audio his TikTok channel allows him to make virtual visits to kids in the hospital, putting smiles on the faces of children the world over who can’t get home for the big day.

Santa tells ABC Audio that as soon as he got on “the Tickytock,” as he calls it, he knew he’d found a perfect place to reach as many people as he could. “It was quite clear the very first moments that there was a need and hopefully I could, in whatever way possible, be able to fill it in my special way.”

He explained even jolly ol’ St. Nick was surprised by how quickly his account took off. “I saw that there was a bakery baking cookies and I thought I would react to the bakery baking cookies,” he shared with a hearty ho-ho-ho.

“And then, my friend, I posted a video and in just a few short moments it had 50,000 views, 60,000 views, 100,000 views, 200,000 views. And then the single day, my very first day on the Tickytock, I had 150,000 followers,” he adds with a laugh.

Santa closed with a holiday greeting for all. “From my heart to yours: I’m wishing you and the audience to all of those within the sound of my voice a wonderful season and beyond filled with love and joy, peace and happiness and all good things. And certainly a very, very Merry, Merry Christmas.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

