Still Water Christmas Show tonight

Monday, Dec. 19

A project to replace portions of the water lines along John Redd Boulevard and Second Street in Collinsville will start today and is expected to take eight weeks to complete. Customers may experience water outages and traffic control measures will be in place.

Still Water Christmas Show, 7 p.m. at the Black Box Theater, 44 Franklin Street. Tickets are $10 and the money will be donated to Christmas Cheer.

Tuesday, Dec. 20

Grow Martinsville-Henry County 2022 Awards, 11 a.m. in City Council Chambers.

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Drive-thru community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve a meal.

Friday, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Free community meal from 5-5:45 p.m. drive thru at Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, Dec. 29

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Saturday, Dec. 31

New Years Eve Party from 7-10 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.