McMichael at Magna Vista tonight

High School basketball

McMichael (3-6) is at Magna Vista (1-7) tonight at 7 p.m., Bassett (2-4) is at Floyd County (3-1) on Tuesday at 7 p.m., Patrick County (4-4) is at North Stokes (8-1) on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., Carlisle (3-3) plays McMichael (3-6) at Morehead on Thursday at 6 p.m. and Martinsville (4-2) plays at Morehead (5-0) on Thursday at 7:30 p.m.

College basketball

UVA is at Miami on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m., Tech is at Boston College on Wednesday at 6:30 p.m., and Michigan is at UNC on Wednesday at 7 p.m.