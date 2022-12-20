Tuesday, December 20, 2022
HomeDailiesDrive-thru Christmas meal Wednesday
Dailies

Drive-thru Christmas meal Wednesday

staff
By staff
0
393

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Drive-thru community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve a meal.

Friday, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Free community meal from 5-5:45 p.m. drive thru at Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, Dec. 29

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Saturday, Dec. 31

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

New Years Eve Party from 7-10 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas traveling exhibit opens at VMNH through Jan. 20.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Henry County School Board monthly and organization meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Previous article
Partly sunny and 42 today
Next article
Ahead of the launch of ‘The Best Man: The Final Chapters’, star Melissa de Souza gives flowers to the fans
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE