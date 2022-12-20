Drive-thru Christmas meal Wednesday

Wednesday, Dec. 21

Drive-thru community meal from 5-6 p.m. at Smith Memorial United Methodist Church. Call 276-647-8150 by 3:30 p.m. to reserve a meal.

Friday, Dec. 23

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Wednesday, Dec. 28

Free community meal from 5-5:45 p.m. drive thru at Christ Episcopal Church Parish House parking lot.

Thursday, Dec. 29

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

Saturday, Dec. 31

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

New Years Eve Party from 7-10 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas traveling exhibit opens at VMNH through Jan. 20.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Henry County School Board monthly and organization meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.