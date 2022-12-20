Tuesday, December 20, 2022
‘Notable’ 6.4-magnitude earthquake strikes California coast

staff
By staff
Gary S Chapman/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — A “notable” 6.4-magnitude earthquake struck the northern coast of California early Tuesday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

