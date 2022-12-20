Tuesday, December 20, 2022
Sharon Osbourne shopping and “doing great” after “medical emergency”

CBS/Monty Brinton

Sharon Osbourne is obviously back on her feet after being rushed to the hospital for a “medical emergency” over the weekend. As reported, The Osbournes matriarch fell ill while shooting a paranormal-themed show with her son Jack, who later updated the stay was brief, and his “mum” was back home.

Page Six reports former The Talk co-host Sharon was seen shopping at the James Perse store in Beverly Hills on Monday, and seemingly back to her feisty self: The publication noted she “seemed irritated” at the paparazzi who snapped her picture.

Osbourne later updated fans with a cheery Christmas tree picture on Instagram featuring a smiling Husky dog, noting, “Back home and doing great! Thank you for all the ❤️.” Amanda Klootz and Carrie Ann Inaba were among the first of tens of thousands to chime in with their relief in the replies.

Jack Osbourne noted on a now-vanished Instagram Story on Saturday that he was, “gonna leave it to [his mom] to share about when she is ready.”

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

