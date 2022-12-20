Partly sunny and 42 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Hazardous weather outlook: A light wintry mix is forecast late Wednesday night into Thursday morning which could result in a light glaze of ice. This may cause travel issues. Arctic air arrives Friday with gusty winds. Flash freezing of residual rain water onto roadway surfaces is likely. Wind chills Friday night into Sunday may reach as low as zero degrees.

Discussion: High pressure will build eastward from the lower Great Lakes today, and will gradually begin to wedge against the eastern face of the Appalachian chain. This will bring cool air southward from New England. While it`ll be dry on Wednesday, low pressure will arrive Wednesday night, bringing a mix of wintry precipitation and rain to our area. A surge of arctic air will arrive on Friday, resulting in rapidly falling temperatures, strong winds, very cold wind chill temperatures, and mountain snow showers.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: