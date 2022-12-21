Thursday, December 22, 2022
HomeNewsNationalAlaskans use vehicles to light up dark runway so medevac flight can...
NewsNational

Alaskans use vehicles to light up dark runway so medevac flight can land

staff
By staff
0
1
ilbusca/Getty Images

(DEERING, Alaska) — Residents of a small Alaskan town used their vehicles to light up a dark runway to help a medevac plane land so it could transport a patient on Sunday.

A light fixture at a Deering Airport runway had been out of commission after gravel and ice damaged the system, according to the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities. The broken lights forced workers at the Deering Clinic to contact community members to come up with a plan to help light the runway.

Deering, Alaska, residents used their ATVs and trucks to light up the runway allowing the medevac plane to not only land, but also take off once it picked up a patient at the Deering Clinic.

“It was very heartwarming,” a community health aide at the Deering Clinic told ABC News. “We all came together to make it possible and then it was so cool when the medevac landed; the Northern Lights came out.”

Residents showed up with over 30 vehicles, according to Deering Clinic.

The lights at the runway at the airport had been out since Dec. 14 and but are once again operational according to John Perreault, information officer at the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities.

“We’re terrifically proud of the community spirit that Deering showed and the bravery of the pilots of the medevac who were able to work under adverse conditions,” Perreault told ABC News.

Perreault said it wasn’t the first time that Deering residents used their vehicles to illuminate a dark runway, saying they did this in 2020.

“This was a remarkable event,” he said.

Deering is a village in Northwest Arctic Borough.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Trump tax release puts spotlight back on years of controversy over his finances
Next article
Hunter Biden retains top defense lawyer ahead of expected GOP probes
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE