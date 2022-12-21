Wednesday, December 21, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentRotten Tomatoes lists the 100 best Christmas movies
NewsEntertainment

Rotten Tomatoes lists the 100 best Christmas movies

staff
By staff
0
6
“A Christmas Story” — HBO Max

It’s the time of year for Christmas movies, and to make bingeing easy, the ratings aggregator Rotten Tomatoes has listed 100 of the best holiday films, based partly on their critics and audience scores.

Chances are you’ve seen many, but there are others you may not have considered — or considered Christmas movies at all — as they span across all genres, from family to horror.

1944’s Meet Me In St. Louis topped the list; the musical film has a 100% score overall. The Judy Garland film takes place over several seasons, with Christmas playing a major role.

Other entries with a 100% score included 1967’s How The Grinch Stole Christmas (#39) and 1983’s Mickey’s Christmas Carol (#44).

Other selections include the old standby Miracle on 34th Street (#3), and the animated movies Klaus (#5) and Tim Burton‘s The Nightmare Before Christmas (#6).

And yes, Die Hard made the Christmas list, at #8.

With a 90% score, 1983’s classic A Christmas Story ranked 15th; the new Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special cracked the top 20 at #17, and 1983’s Trading Places, starring Eddie Murphy and Dan Aykroyd (#21), just beat out 1984’s Gremlins.

As for the movies some might not immediately think of in the silly season but many others swear by: 2016’s slasher pic You Better Watch Out ranked 20th; 2005’s twisty Kiss Kiss Bang Bang starring Robert Downey Jr. and Val Kilmer (#24) managed to beat out 2003’s Elf (#25).

Check out the full list here.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Missing Ohio baby: New images of ‘person of interest’ released in search for twin infant taken in car theft
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE