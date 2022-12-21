Wednesday, December 21, 2022
Teenager arrested for Walmart bomb threat

On Sunday afternoon the Wal-mart in Martinsville was evacuated after a bomb threat was called in to the store. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office Explosives Detection Canine, along with canines from the Virginia State Police, Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia Tech Police Department conducted a systematic search of the property. 

Nothing suspicious was located. The Henry County Department of Public Safety and local volunteer fire and rescue units were on the scene as a precaution.  The Henry County Sheriff’s Office and Wal-Mart officials worked together to ensure the safety of the customers and employees.

Through the course of the investigation, it was discovered that a 14-year-old juvenile called in the bomb threat to Wal-Mart. The juvenile was charged and arrested on December 20.

The juvenile was charged with threatening to bomb a building and is currently being held at W.W. Moore.

