Mostly sunny and 45 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Hazardous weather outlook: A light wintry mix of sleet and possibly icing from freezing rain is expected late tonight into Thursday morning, which could result in a light accumulation of ice. This may cause travel issues for the Thursday morning commute. Arctic air arrives Friday with gusty winds. Flash freezing of residual rain water onto roadway surfaces is likely. Wind chills Friday night into Sunday may reach as low as -5F at times.

Discussion: High pressure extending southward from New England across the Carolinas this morning will retreat northeast this evening as low pressure across the Southeast pushes moisture northward. This moisture will result in a light wintry mix of sleet and freezing rain tonight, mainly for the mountains. A surge of Arctic air will arrive on Friday, resulting in rapidly falling temperatures, strong winds, very cold wind chill temperatures, and mountain snow showers.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: