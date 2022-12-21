‘Wednesday’ has second-biggest week ever recorded by Nielsen

Netflix/Vlad Cioplea

Wednesday Addams continues to work her magic.

While Netflix has already reported its spooky series Wednesday is one of its biggest shows of all time, Nielsen has now weighed in, reporting the Jenna Ortega-starring show scored the second-biggest week on streaming ever recorded.

According to Nielsen Streaming numbers quoted by Variety, Wednesday was watched for nearly 6 billion minutes during its first week on Netflix, which corresponded with the ratings company’s November 21-27 viewing window.

It managed that feat despite the fact that Wednesday actually dropped on November 23 — in the middle of that week.

Incidentally, the only other show to beat this record was also on Netflix, the fourth season of Stranger Things, which logged 7.2 billion minutes viewed in its debut week in May.

It should be noted, Netflix and Nielsen evaluate viewership differently; the streaming service clocks “hours watched,” claiming Wednesday attracted 341.2 million in its first week. Its second week had a viewership of 411.3 million hours watched as word of mouth spread.

Directed by Tim Burton, Wednesday also stars Catherine Zeta-Jones as Wednesday’s mom, Morticia, and Luis Guzmán as her adoring dad, Gomez, as well as Addams Family movie vet Christina Ricci and Game of Thrones alumna Gwendoline Christie.

