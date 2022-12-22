Thursday, December 22, 2022
Former ‘Goldbergs’ star Jeff Garlin heading to ‘Never Have I Ever”s final season

ABC

Jeff Garlin, who parted ways with ABC’s The Goldbergs following an investigation into on-set bullying and other bad behavior, is headed to Mindy Kaling‘s Never Have I Ever.

Deadline reports Garlin will be playing a character named Len, who could be a love interest for Nirmala, Devi’s widowed grandmother on the series, for its fourth and final season.

Garlin’s run as Murray Goldberg was already being cut back in season 9 of the hit family sitcom. The show rolled on for its 10th season, which began by mentioning Garlin’s character had died.

In September of this year, Garlin revealed he’d been diagnosed as bipolar.

After his Goldbergs exit, Garlin continued to work as Jeff Green on Curb Your Enthusiasm, which is currently shooting its 12th season.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Don Cheadle opens up to ‘People’ about his pandemic wedding
