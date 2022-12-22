Thursday, December 22, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentIn Brief: Tony winner Patti LuPone to 'WandaVision' spin-off, and more
NewsEntertainment

In Brief: Tony winner Patti LuPone to ‘WandaVision’ spin-off, and more

staff
By staff
0
9

Three-time Tony winner Patti LuPone will be joining the cast of the upcoming WandaVision spin-off series, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Deadline reports. LuPone joins Kathryn Hahn, who is reprising her role as Agatha Harkness, and Emma Caulfield Ford, who is expected to reprise her role of Dottie from WandaVision. The new Disney+ series also includes Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn and Maria Dizzia

Bravo dropped a sneak peek of season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey Wednesday. In addition to covering Teresa Giudice‘s extravagant wedding to Louie Ruelas, the three-and-a-half minute clip teases fights involving fellow cast members Melissa Gorga, Joe Gorga, Frank and Dolores Catania, Margaret Josephs, and Dr. Bill Aydin and Jennifer Aydin. Viewers also get a glimpse at two new cast members — Danielle Cabral and Rachel Fuda. RHONJ season 13 premieres February 7…

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
An animal tranquilizer is showing up in the nation’s illicit drug supply
Next article
Tech falls to Boston, UNC beats Michigan
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE