Thursday, December 22, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainment"Overjoyed for you": Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis...
NewsEntertainment

“Overjoyed for you”: Demi Moore all smiles with pregnant daughter Rumer Willis at doctor’s appointment

staff
By staff
0
1
Toni Anne Barson/WireImage

Demi Moore is embracing her daughter’s journey to motherhood and celebrating milestones along the way with her.

In an Instagram post on Wednesday, the actress and author shared a photo of her and her daughters at Rumer Willis‘ ultrasound appointment. Daughters Tallulah Willis and Scout LaRue Willis are also in the photo and are all smiles as Rumer shows off her baby bump.

“Saying hello to the little nibblet!!” Moore wrote in the caption. “It’s an honor to witness your journey into motherhood, and can’t wait to welcome this baby in to the world!”

Rumer replied to her mom’s post, “So grateful for my incredible lineage of women in my family. I love you all so much. This baby is so lucky to have you guys.”

Rumer Willis, 34, announced the news of her pregnancy Tuesday on Instagram with a sweet photo of her baby bump. This will be her first baby with her boyfriend, musician Derek Richard Thomas. Rumer Willis’ baby will also be the first grandchild for her parents, Moore and Bruce Willis.

Moore shared her daughter’s photos Wednesday on Instagram and wrote in the caption, “Entering my hot kooky unhinged grandma era.”

Bruce Willis also has two daughters with his wife, Emma Heming Willis: 8-year-old Evelyn Penn and 10-year-old Mabel Ray.

Last week, Moore shared photos of their blended family celebrating the holidays together.

In November, Rumer made her relationship with Thomas official by sharing photos of the both of them during a fall photoshoot.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Amazon and Starbucks workers led a union resurgence in 2022. Will it last?
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE