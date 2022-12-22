Scoreboard roundup — 12/21/22

iStock

(NEW YORK) — Here are the scores from Wednesday’s sports events:

NATIONAL BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION

Philadelphia 113, Detroit 93

Cleveland 114, Milwaukee 106

Brooklyn 143, Golden State 113

Indiana 117, Boston 112

Chicago 110, Atlanta 108

Toronto 113, New York 106

Dallas 104, Minnesota 99

Orlando 116, Houston 110

Oklahoma City 101, Portland 98

Sacramento 134, LA Lakers 120

LA Clippers 126, Charlotte 105

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

New Jersey 4, Florida 2

Detroit 7, Tampa Bay 4

Colorado 2, Montreal 1 (OT)

Nashville 4, Chicago 2

Edmonton 6, Dallas 3

Vegas 5, Arizona 2

Minnesota 4, Anaheim 1

TOP 25 COLLEGE BASKETBALL

(1)Purdue 74, New Orleans 53

(3)Houston 83, McNeese St. 44

(7)Texas 100, Louisiana-Lafayette 72

(8)Tennessee 86, Austin Peay 44

(10)Arkansas 85, UNC-Asheville 51

(13)UCLA 81, UC Davis 54

(19)Kentucky 88, Florida A&M 68

(20)TCU 75, Utah 71

Boston College 70, (21)Virginia Tech 65

(23)Auburn 84, Washington 61

San Francisco 97, (25)Arizona St. 60

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.