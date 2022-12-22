Wind chill watch Friday-Saturday

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Wind chill watch: A wind chill watch goes into effect Friday afternoon at 1 p.m. and remains through Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. with dangerously cold wind chills as low as 5 below zero possible for portions of north central and northwest North Carolina and central and south central Virginia. Wind chills this cold can result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

Discussion: Cold air at the surface along with warmer air aloft will bring a period of mainly freezing rain this morning. The mix will become all rain mid to late morning before ending this afternoon. An arctic cold front will move across the region Friday, which will result in rapidly falling temperatures, strong winds, and a quick period of snow. Gusty winds and very cold wind chill temperatures are expected to continue into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: