Three dead, three hurt in Paris shooting: Prosecutor

(PARIS) — Three people were killed and three others wounded, one critically, in a shooting in Paris on Friday, according to the city’s prosecutor, Laure Beccuau.

The motive for the shooting was not immediately clear, but a 69-year-old suspect was taken into custody, according to the prosecutor. The suspect was also wounded.

An investigation has been opened into murder and aggravated violence charges.

Beccuau confirmed the attacker was already known to the police, and had recently been released from prison.

The shooting took place at a Kurdish cultural center and the nearby businesses, according to 10th arrondissement Mayor Alexandra Cordebard, where the attack took place.

The prosecutor said a potential racist motive for the attack will be part of the investigation.

“I extend my deepest condolences and solidarity to the relatives of the victims and to the hard-hit Kurdish community,” Cordebard said, in French, on Twitter.

The same suspect was under investigation for an attack at a migrant camp in Bercy — in the 12th arrondissement — where he allegedly slashed tents with a sword in December 2021, according to Beccuau.

