Friday, December 23, 2022
Vivica A. Fox’s Christmas Day tradition includes a pause for some self-care

ABC Audio

The holidays can be stressful, but one star has figured out a way to beat the pressure — and it’s baked into her Christmas Day tradition.

Vivica A. Fox, who was recently seen in VH1’s original movie A New Diva’s Christmas Carol, tells ABC Audio she makes it a full December 25, but takes time for herself in between events every year.

“On Christmas Day, I usually start out the day having breakfast with my godson,” she says. “Then from there I go to the Beverley Hot Springs, get a massage, chill in the waters. Then I go to my manager’s house, and we watch the NBA games all day and have lunch. Then that usually takes me into the evening, where I go for a UNO tournament and fish fry.”

Of the unique self-care routine on the big day, Vivica laughs, “Oh, yes, yes, yes, yes. Got to have that. The massage is well needed because I’ve made it through Halloween, Thanksgiving and Christmas. All in one — all in, what, a month? Jeez.”

