Wind and wind chill advisories today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Wind chill and wind advisory:

A wind chill advisory will go into effect at 1 p.m. this afternoon and remain until 1 p.m. on Saturday for the region in Virginia and North Carolina. Wind chills as low as 15 below zero are possible. Temperatures will fall quickly leading to a flash freeze. Plan on slippery road conditions. The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken.

A wind advisory went in effect at 3 a.m. this morning and remains until 6 p.m. this evening. West winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected for the region. Strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees and power lines and power outages are possible.

Discussion: The weather we are encountering is the result of an arctic cold front moving across the region today, resulting in rapidly falling temperatures, strong winds, and the possibility of a quick period of snow. Gusty winds and very cold wind chill temperatures are expected to continue into the upcoming holiday weekend.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast: