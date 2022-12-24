Record number of migrants crossed southern border in November: CBP

Saturday, December 24, 2022
John Moore/Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — There were 233,740 migrants apprehended along the U.S. southern border in November, according to U.S. Customs and Border Protection- a 1% increase from October’s record – breaking apprehensions and marked the highest ever number of border crossings ever recorded for the month of November.

CBP says there were 204,000 unique encounters that is up from 4% the month before. Of those unique encounters, 35% (68,000) were from Cuba and Nicaragua. The number of unique encounters alone is nearly two times the total number of encounters from the previous year at 174,845.

Two thirds of all encounters were single adult men who are often repatriated under the Title 8 statue while only 29% were repatriated under Title 42.

Title 42, the Trump era policy which expelled migrants under the auspices of the pandemic, is halted until the Supreme Court hears arguments on the case.

The timing of the release of the November border numbers, on the Friday before Christmas, irked some Republicans who have been critical of the way the Biden administration has handled the issue of immigration.

“November had the most illegal border crossings ever for the month with 233,740 known crossings — enough to fill SoFi Stadium more than twice over,” Rep. Young Kim (R-CA) tweeted. “This is only getting worse. I urge VP Harris & President Biden to visit the border firsthand so we can work in earnest on solutions.”

CBP touts the Venezuelan asylum program as working – going from nearly 1,100 Venezuelans a day to 100 at the southwest border.

Announced in October, the Department of Homeland Security said Venezuelans presenting themselves at the southern border would be returned to Mexico. They also said Venezuelans will need a sponsor in the United States to enter the country legally. That can be done online, a senior administration official told reporters on a conference call at the time of the announcement.

Fentanyl and heroin seizures, according to the data, both increased more than 50% according to CBP from the previous month.

“This month’s operational update reflects CBP’s dedicated workforce diligently enforcing our laws concerning immigration while seizing fentanyl and other contraband, ensuring America’s economic security and facilitating travel and trade,” said CBP Acting Commissioner Troy Miller in a release late Friday night.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

