Saturday, December 24, 2022
-4 wind chill possible today in Martinsville

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Discussion: A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday with wind chills as low as 15 below zero throughout the region. Temperatures this cold could result in hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Dangerously frigid temperatures and wind chills can be expected through Christmas Day, with only a small chance of flurries in the mountains this morning. Winds remain gusty but will begin to decrease this afternoon and into Sunday. We should warm above freezing on Monday, with increasing temperatures through the last week in December.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
