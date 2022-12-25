Ararat man arrested for child pornography

Oscar Roman

An Ararat, Virginia man has been arrested on 11 felony counts of possession of child pornography, with victim ages allegedly ranging between 3 and 7 years old, according to a news release from Patrick County Sheriff Dan Smith.

Oscar Alfredo Roman, 39, was arrested on Thursday afternoon by Patrick deputies. A search warrant was subsequently executed on his residence on Willis Gap Road by members of the sheriff’s office tactical response team.

Smith stated that his office is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) regional task force. Investigator Jason Kruse, who represents the sheriffs office on the task force, received a tip about Roman’s alleged involvement an began an investigation. Kruse obtained multiple search warrants to retrieve electronic data, which led to Roman’s arrest.

“Cases like this are complex and involve specific training and knowledge,” Smith said in the release. The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Surry County, N C, Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, Bedford County, Virginia, Sheriff’s Office, and the Virginia State Police. “We are grateful for our North Carolina and neigboring Virginia law enforcement partners, the inter-agency cooperation in this case could not have been better,” the sheriff stated.

Roman was taken before the magistrate and given $9500 secured bond. He was bonded out of jail a short time later.

Smith is asking anyone who has information regarding this case to contact Investigator Kruse confidentiality at 276 692 5123.