Sunday, December 25, 2022
Sunny and 33 today

National Weather Service

Forecast Discussion:

Below normal temperatures and cold wind chills will continue today as dry high pressure shifts from the southern Plains to the Appalachians. Temperatures will warm slowly through the week as a low pressure system tracking across the Ohio Valley brings a chance of snow to the mountains on Monday night. Another large low pressure system will bring much warmer temperatures and widespread rain to the region at the end of the week.

Current conditions and seven-day forecast:

MARTINSVILLE WEATHER
WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

