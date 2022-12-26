HomeDailiesB-ball gets Christmas off DailiesSports B-ball gets Christmas off By staff December 26, 2022 0 25527 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp College basketball Albany is at Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m., UNC is at Pittsburgh on Friday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m., and Tech is at Wake Forest on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleWhite House condemns ‘stunt’ of busing migrants in freezing Christmas Eve weatherNext articleMostly cloudy and 23 tonight staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Merry Christmas! December 26, 2022 Dailies Mostly cloudy and 23 tonight December 26, 2022 Business The best after-Christmas sales to shop right now December 26, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular Merry Christmas! December 26, 2022 Mostly cloudy and 23 tonight December 26, 2022 White House condemns ‘stunt’ of busing migrants in freezing Christmas Eve weather December 26, 2022 The best after-Christmas sales to shop right now December 26, 2022 Load more Recent Comments Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent