‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops box office for second week with $64 million

Avatar: The Way of Water spent a second week at the top of the box office, earning $64 million from Friday through Sunday and an estimated $90 million through Monday. So far, James Cameron‘s sequel to 2009’s Avatar has racked up a total of $253.7 at the North American box office and $600 million internationally, bringing its global tally to upward of $855 million.

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, the sequel set in the Shrek universe, finished in second place with a better-than-expected $12.4 million for the three-day weekend. However, that number pales in comparison to the original’s $34 million opening. The Last Wish, which opened on Wednesday, is expected to bring in $20 million for the four-day weekend and $26.9 million over the six-day.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, the Whitney Houston biopic starring British actress Naomi Ackie in the titular role, earned a lower-than-expected $4.7 million over the traditional weekend and estimated $6.8 million over the four-day — less than half of what Sony Pictures hoped it would take in.

Damien Chazelle‘s Babylon fizzled at the box office, landing in fourth place. The showbiz epic, starring Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt, delivered $3.6 million between Friday and Sunday and an estimated $5.3 million through Monday, against an $80 million budget.

Rounding out the top five was Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, which added $3 million between Friday and Sunday and an estimated $4.7 million through Monday. The second Black Panther film has grossed $427 million domestically and $801 million worldwide.

