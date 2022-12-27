HomeDailiesUVA plays Albany on Wednesday DailiesSports UVA plays Albany on Wednesday By staff December 27, 2022 0 25545 Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp College basketball Albany is at Virginia on Wednesday at 6 p.m., UNC is at Pittsburgh on Friday, Dec. 30 at 12 p.m., and Tech is at Wake Forest on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 12 p.m. Share FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsApp Previous articleCommunity CalendarNext articleDanville councilman’s home targeted staffhttps://whee.net RELATED ARTICLES Dailies Danville councilman’s home targeted December 27, 2022 Dailies Community Calendar December 27, 2022 Dailies Sunny and 42 today December 27, 2022 - Advertisment - Most Popular Greg Abbott pushes back on criticism after busing migrants to VP’s home on freezing Christmas Eve December 27, 2022 Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $565 million December 27, 2022 ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ tops box office for second week with $64 million December 27, 2022 Wegmans recalls micro greens, sweet pea leaves, cat grass over possible salmonella contamination December 27, 2022 Load more Recent Comments Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent