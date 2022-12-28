Thursday, December 29, 2022
HomeNewsNational3 dead from falling through ice on frozen lake in Arizona
NewsNational

3 dead from falling through ice on frozen lake in Arizona

staff
By staff
0
2
avid_creative/Getty Images

(CHANDLER, Ariz.) — Three people were killed when they tried to take a photo on a frozen lake in Arizona and fell through the ice, according to authorities.

Deputies responded to a report Monday afternoon of two men and one woman who were walking on a frozen lake and fell through the ice, according to the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

The three victims were with five others at the lake at the time, sheriff’s office spokesman Jon Paxton told ABC News.

The victims had been trying to take a photo on the ice and were about 25 to 35 yards from shore when they fell in, he said.

The victims included a couple with two kids who were at the scene, Paxton said.

Their bodies have since been recovered. The men were identified as Gokul Mediseti, 47, and Narayana Muddana, 49, and the woman was identified as Haritha Muddana, according to the sheriff’s office. They all lived in Chandler, Arizona, authorities said.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Comics legend Stan Lee would have turned 100 Wednesday
Next article
‘Blizzard of the century’: Death toll rises as Buffalo digs out
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE