Is ‘Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl’ a blueprint for a future Broadway musical?

Courtesy Disney+

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, which transformed the animated film into a full theatrical production, is streaming now on Disney+, and the cast is already buzzing about what could possibly be next. Broadway, maybe?

ABC Audio asked Adassa, who played the all-hearing Dolores, if she’s open to reprising the role should an Encanto musical make it onto the Great White Way. “I’m so there right now. Let’s go!” she responded.

Sally Wood, who served as the showrunner and executive producer of Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl, hinted, “We all wanted to take the show on tour.”

And while it’s still unknown if Encanto will join movies like Aladdin or The Lion King on Broadway, Wood spoke of the amount of effort that went into translating the fantastical film to a stage-ready production.

“It was quite hard to fit in,” she admitted, but revealed she cracked the code after thinking of building Casita, the Madrigal family’s magical house, on stage. Then came “many hours on Zooms at very ridiculous times” with the cast, crew and Disney Animation personnel “to make sure that what we were creating would keep [the movie’s] authenticity.”

“I’ve never in my whole career worked on a show where every department worked so closely and was so proud of what we achieved at the end,” added Wood.

Adassa praised the production’s “attention to detail” and said she was so “impressed with the vision that they had.” She added people should be amazed by the stage adaptation because of how it captures the spirit of Encanto “in such an effortless way.”

Encanto at the Hollywood Bowl﻿﻿﻿, which is a recording of the November concert events that reunited the original voice cast to perform songs from the film, is streaming now on Disney+.

