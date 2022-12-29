Thursday, December 29, 2022
Cropping out with the Kardashians? Christmas photo draws Photoshop hisses

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA

When the Kardashian clan drops photos on Instagram — which is obviously often — some snarkers analyze them like the Zapruder film.

In the past, Kim, Khloé, Kendall Jenner and the rest of the clan have weathered claims they’ve Photoshopped themselves to an impossible standard — but you wouldn’t think that would be the case with a friendly Christmas photo.

Wrong.

“Every single jawline is photoshopped looks like there [sic] heads been cut an [sic] pasted on,” one follower commented of the pic of Khloé, Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie, Kris and Kendall Jenner, shoulder to shoulder, dressed to the nines.

“Why do their faces all looked photoshopped in the picture like none of them were actually there?” asked another.

One user posed the question, “Did they just take everyone’s favorite picture and paste it all together?”

Another user got more than skin deep, saying of the stars’ serious expressions, “With all they have they are apparently missing happiness.”

For all the sniping, however, the photo was liked more than 5.4 million times.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

