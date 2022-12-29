Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for LG SIGNATURE

Vivienne Westwood, the fashion designer who made punk and new wave fashion mainstream, has died. She was 81.

Westwood died Thursday “peacefully and surrounded by her family, in Clapham, South London,” a post shared on her Instagram page by her brand said.

“Vivienne continued to do the things she loved, up until her last moment, designing, working on her art, writing her book, and changing the world for the better,” according to the Instagram caption alongside a photo of Westwood. “She led an amazing life. Her innovation and impact over the last 60 years has been immense and will continue into the future.”

“The world needs people like Vivienne to make a change for the better,” the brand said.

Her husband and creative partner, Andreas Kronthaler, also released a statement and said, “I will continue with Vivienne in my heart.”

“We have been working until the end and she has given me plenty of things to get on with. Thank you darling,” he added.

