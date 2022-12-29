Obituaries listed here are current as provided by local funeral homes and are aired Monday through Friday at 9:30 a.m. and 12:45 p.m. and on Sunday at 8:20 a.m. and 9:50 a.m. For the complete listings or past obituaries, please visit the website of the respective funeral home.

Kathryn Barton,72, of Martinsville, died Saturday. A memorial service will be held at Wright Funeral Service chapel on Friday, at 7 p.m. There will be a one-half hour visitation before the service and at other times at the residence.

Dora Wimbush Bowman, 104, of Martinsville, died Sunday. A visitation service will be held Friday, from 11:30 until the time of the funeral service at 12 p.m. at the Greater International Pentecostal Assembly Building, Carver Rd., in Martinsville. Burial will follow at Iron Belt Christian Church Cemetery in Stuart. Hairston Funeral Home is in charge.

James Edward Douglas, Jr., 59, of Martinsville, died December 9. A Celebration of Life will be Friday, at 12:30 PM at Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be thirty minutes prior to the service. Burial will be private.

Patricia Kelly Jordan, 93, of Martinsville, died Sunday. A visitation will be held at 9 a.m. on Friday, at King’s Grant Chapel. A memorial service will follow at 10 a.m. An 11 a.m. graveside service will follow at Roselawn Burial Park. McKee-Stone Funeral Home, Martinsville, is in charge.

Jack Grady Monday, 86, died November 24. The family will receive condolences for one hour beginning at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, January 14, at Starling Avenue Baptist Church, immediately followed by a memorial service at 3 p.m., and then a celebration of life at the residence of Eric and Monica Monday. Wright Funeral Service is in charge.

Thurman “Junior” Ray Palmer, Jr., 51 of Martinsville, died December 23. His funeral will be on Saturday, at 11 a.m. in the Wright Funeral Service Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service. The interment will follow at Fair Haven Memorial Park.