Thursday, December 29, 2022
Roanoke man wanted for sexual assault of child in Henry County

Donley
Donley

On Wednesday at 6 p.m., the 911 Center received a call regarding a child who had been sexually assaulted at the Raceway Inn on Memorial Boulevard. Deputies responded and discovered that a 6-year-old child had briefly been left in the care of Lucas John Donley, 36, of Roanoke. When the parents returned, they discovered that Donley had sexually assaulted the child. The parents called 911, and Donley fled the scene. Deputies located Donley traveling on Barrows Mill Rd in his blue 2014 Kia Forte. When deputies attempted to conduct a traffic stop on Donley, he fled at a high rate of speed. Deputies pursued Donley East on Rt. 57 towards Pittsylvania County at speeds in excess of 100 mph. During the course of the pursuit, Donley struck another vehicle, drove into the oncoming lane of travel almost striking several other vehicles, and turned his headlights off while driving at high speeds. Deputies stopped pursuing the vehicle for the public’s safety. Donley is wanted for eluding law enforcement, aggravated sexual battery, forcible sodomy and three counts of taking indecent liberties with a child by a person in a custodial relationship.

Beginning Tuesday the city of Martinsville will collect live Christmas trees within the city limits for recycling. From Jan. 3 through Jan. 20 trees may be placed at the curb and they will be collected without the need for scheduling a special pickup. In addition, city residents may also deliver trees to the Martinsville Jail Annex (City Farm) on Clearview Drive. Signs will be posted to direct you to the drop off site. Trees collected by the City are ground into mulch and used at plant bed sites throughout the City. If you miss the deadline, you may schedule a pickup through the City’s Bulk Item Pick-up Program by calling 276-403-5419.

Rockingham County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the whereabouts of Quayvon Tykece Foster, 19, of 305 E. Harris Place Apt. A312 Eden, N.C. in connection to a shooting into an occupied dwelling on Sky Drive in Madison on December 26. Foster should be considered armed and dangerous.

Fashion designer Vivienne Westwood dies at 81
Obituaries
