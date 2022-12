The Year in Entertainment 2022: Those we lost

January

January 6 – Sidney Poitier, Oscar-winning trailblazer, 94

January 6 – Peter Bogdanovich, Paper Moon director, 82

January 9 – Bob Saget, comedian and Full House star, 65

January 12 – Ronnie Spector, frontwoman for The Ronettes, 78

January 18 – Andre Leon Talley, journalist, 73

January 19 – Gaspard Ulliel, French actor, 37

January 20 – Meat Loaf, musician and Fight Club actor, 74

January 21 – Louie Anderson, comedian and Baskets Emmy winner, 68

February

February 12 – Ivan Reitman, director of Ghostbusters, Stripes and others, 75

March

March 13 – William Hurt, Oscar-winning actor, 71

March 25 – Taylor Hawkins, Foo Fighters drummer, 50

April

April 2 – Estelle Harris, Estelle Costanza on Seinfeld, Toy Story voice, 93

April 12 – Gilbert Gottfried, stand-up and Aladdin voice-over star, 67

April 15 – Liz Sheridan, Seinfeld matriarch, 93

April 30 – Naomi Judd, country music legend, 76

May

May 26 – Ray Liotta, Goodfellas actor, 67

June

July

July 6 – James Caan, Sonny in The Godfather films, Elf, 82

July 8 – Tony Sirico, Sopranos star, 79

July 14 – Ivana Trump, former model wife of former President Donald Trump, 73

July 25 – Paul Sorvino, Goodfellas star, 83

July 30 – Nichelle Nichols, Star Trek trailblazer, 89; Pat Carroll, actress and comedienne, 95

August

August 8 – Olivia Newton-John, Grease star and recording artist, 73

August 12 – Anne Heche, Emmy winner, ex of Ellen DeGeneres, 53

September

September 8 – Queen Elizabeth II, 96

September 13 – Jean-Luc Godard, legendary filmmaker, 91

September 23 – Louise Fletcher, One Flew Over the Cuckoos’ Nest‘s Nurse Ratched, 88

October

October 4 – Loretta Lynn, country legend, 90

October 11 – Angela Lansbury, Murder She Wrote star, 96

October 14 – Robbie Coltrane, Harry Potter‘s Hagrid, 72

October 24 – Leslie Jordan, Will & Grace and Call Me Kat star, 67

October 28 – Jerry Lee Lewis, legendary rock ‘n’ roll singer and pianist, 87

November

November 1– Takeoff, Migos rapper, 28

November 5 – Aaron Carter, singer, 34

November 10 – Kevin Conroy, beloved voice of Batman and Bruce Wayne in cartoons and video games, 66

November 11 – Gallagher, melon-splatting comedian, 76

November 20 – Jason David Frank, Power Rangers star, 49

November 26 – Irene Cara, “What a Feeling” Oscar winner, 63

November 29 – Brad William Henke, Orange Is the New Black star, 56

November 30 – Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac alumna, 79

December

December 4 – Bob McGrath, Sesame Street star, 90

December 5 – Kirstie Alley, Cheers and Look Who’s Talking star, 71

December 13 – Stephen “tWitch” Boss, The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and co-executive producer, 40

