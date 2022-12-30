‘9-1-1 Lonestar’ co-star Tyler Sanders reportedly died from fentanyl overdose

Icy Macload/Getty Images

The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office is blaming the June death of 18-year-old actor Tyler Sanders on an accidental overdose of the deadly drug fentanyl. That’s the word from TMZ, which obtained a copy of the coroner’s report. According to the outlet, the report says the 9-1-1 Lonestar and Fear The Walking Dead actor texted a friend he was using the drug the night he died.

The friend called him back and reportedly received no answer. Sanders was found dead on June 16.

According to the report, the actor, who started his career at 10 years old, had a history of drug use, and a plastic straw and white powder were found in his Los Angeles apartment.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said fentanyl was the leading cause of the record number of drug poisonings and overdose deaths in the country last year. More than 71,000 overdose deaths were linked to synthetic opioids like fentanyl, according to the CDC.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.