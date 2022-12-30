Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeNewsEntertainmentEmma Heming Willis reminisces in video post about falling in love with...
NewsEntertainment

Emma Heming Willis reminisces in video post about falling in love with Bruce Willis

staff
By staff
0
3
VCG/VCG via Getty Images

Emma Heming Willis is getting nostalgic for her early days with Bruce Willis.

Heming Willis, 44, shared an Instagram video December 28 showing her and the Die Hard actor, now 67, partaking in outdoor winter activities, such as riding an inner tube down a snowy mountain, riding a snowmobile and taking photos in the winter wonderland.

“It was that winter, 15 years ago I fell head of over heels in love with him,” Willis said in the post, adding the hashtag “#loveofmylife.”

Two of Willis’ daughters with ex-wife Demi Moore took to the comments to react to the throwback clip.

“This is blowing my mind,” Scout Willis, 31, wrote. Tallulah Willis, 28, said, “This makes my heart glow.”

Willis and Heming Willis married in March 2009 and share two daughters together: Mabel, 10, and Evelyn, 8. In addition to Scout and Tallulah, Bruce Willis also shares daughter Rumer Willis, 34, with Moore.

Willis’ family announced this past March that the actor was diagnosed with aphasia and is “stepping away” from his career due to the disorder, which has affected his cognitive abilities. Since then, he has appeared in numerous family pictures and videos on social media.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
Southwest CEO apologizes to customers, employees: ‘There will be a lot of lessons learned’
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE