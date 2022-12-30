Community calendar

Friday, December 30, 2022
Saturday, Dec. 31

American Red Cross Blood Drive from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Martinsville Elks Lodge.

New Years Eve Party from 7-10 p.m. at the Horsepasture Fire Department.

Monday, Jan. 2

Henry County administrative offices and convenience center sites will be closed.

Tuesday, Jan. 3

Martinsville City Council organization meeting at 9 a.m. in council chambers.

Wednesday, Jan. 4

Dinosaur Discoveries: Ancient Fossils, New Ideas traveling exhibit opens at VMNH through Jan. 20.

Thursday, Jan. 5

Henry County School Board monthly and organization meeting will be at 6 p.m. in the Summerlin Meeting Room.

Monday, Jan. 9

The Patrick County Board of Supervisors meet for a regular meeting at the Patrick County Administration Building at 6 p.m.

Friday, Jan. 27

Exhibit Opening Reception, 5:30 p.m. Piedmont Arts. Join Piedmont Arts for an opening reception in honor of the museum’s new exhibits, The World Beside the Rails and Works by Rocky Wall. Free and open to the public.

Saturday, Feb. 18

Rives on the Road, Forest Park Country Club in Martinsville with roots-rock band Yarn performing a tribute to Simon and Garfunkel. The Jared Stout Band will kick off this annual opening party event with a set of music, and tickets to that show will receive a catered dinner and open bar.

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954.

