Idaho murders: 28-year-old man arrested in Pennsylvania

Kaylee Goncalves/Instagram

(MONROE COUNTY, Pa.) — A 28-year-old man, Bryan Kohberger, was arrested Friday morning in Pennsylvania’s Pocono Mountains in connection with the murders of four University of Idaho students, according to a criminal complaint.

Law enforcement sources told ABC News that authorities knew who they were looking for and had tracked Kohberger down to Pennsylvania. A SWAT team entered the location where he was staying in order to take him into custody.

He was arrested on a warrant for first-degree murder issued by Idaho authorities, according to the complaint. Kohberger appeared before a judge Friday morning.

Moscow police officers, members of Idaho State Police, Moscow city leaders and University of Idaho officials will hold a news conference at 1 p.m. local time Friday.

It’s been over six weeks since roommates Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen and Xana Kernodle, as well as Kernodle’s boyfriend, Ethan Chapin, were all stabbed to death in the girls’ off-campus house in the early hours of Nov. 13.

Two other roommates — who police said are not suspects — survived and likely slept through the murders, according to officials. The survivors were on the ground floor while the four victims were on the second and third floors.

Police have been urging the public to come forward with information.

“We just want this person found so bad,” Kristi Goncalves, mom of victim Kaylee Goncalves, told ABC News earlier this month.

“Where are you? Who are you?” she said.

It’s been weeks since police and city officials have gathered for a news conference, choosing instead to release small updates through social media. This new announcement comes as University of Idaho students are away from campus for winter break.

On Thursday, Moscow police said they were planning to send a cleaning crew on Friday to the murder scene. According to property managers, in the wake of the arrest, that planned cleaning has now been put on hold.

ABC News’ Luke Barr and Nick Cirone contributed to this report.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.