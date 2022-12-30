Friday, December 30, 2022
HomeNewsNationalMega Millions jackpot jumps to $685 million ahead of Friday's drawing
NewsNational

Mega Millions jackpot jumps to $685 million ahead of Friday’s drawing

staff
By staff
0
13
Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

(NEW YORK) — The Mega Millions jackpot has soared to an estimated $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing.

The prize is the largest Mega Millions prize ever offered in the final week of any year, according to the lottery.

The cash prize option is estimated to be $347.8 million.

The jackpot has grown over the 21 drawings since the lottery’s jackpot was last won on Oct. 14, when two ticket winners split a $502 million prize.

It’s continued to climb since the most recent drawing; after no tickets matched all six winning numbers in Tuesday’s drawing, the jackpot was estimated to reach $640 million.

Only six Mega Millions jackpots have been won this year. Winning tickets were in California, Florida, New York, Minnesota, Illinois and Tennessee.

The Mega Millions jackpot has soared past $600 million just five other times in its more than 20-year history, according to the lottery.

In July, the jackpot surpassed the $1 billion mark for only the third time in its history.

The historic $1.34 billion prize was won by an anonymous ticket owner in Des Plaines, Illinois.

Mega Millions is played in 45 states plus Washington, D.C., and the U. S. Virgin Islands.

The next drawing is at 11 p.m. ET Friday.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Previous article
House Republicans prepare to counter Democrats’ priorities with new bills
Next article
Deputy fatally shot during traffic stop by man out on bond following conviction: Sheriff
staff
staffhttps://whee.net
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

Two traffic fatalities in two neighboring counties - Brightgram on Animal abuse investigated
Williams charged with assaulting his opponent - Brightgram on Williams charged with assaulting his opponent

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

WHEE has been serving the Martinsville and Henry County region since 1954. We are on the air on AM1370 and also on WYAT-TV25.

Contact us: info@whee.net

FOLLOW US

© 1997-2022 WHEE